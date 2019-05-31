ATEEZ's Yunho & Yeosang throw a visual party in their individual 'Illusion' version teaser images

The next two ATEEZ members to show up to the colorful, "Illusion" party are Yunho and Yeosang!

Similar to fellow members Hongjoong and Seonghwa's individual teaser images yesterday, today's two ATEEZ members wear their own, unique versions of carefree, worry-free expressions. ATEEZ will be making a comeback this coming June 10 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All', where they will have fans vote for their comeback title track between two choices - "Illusion" and "Wave".

Step up to ATEEZ's "visual party" with members Yunho and Yeosang, below!