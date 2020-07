April has revealed group teaser photos for their summer special album 'Hello Summer'.



On July 26 at midnight KST, the girls revealed two new group teaser images imbued with colorful and vibrant summer vibes. In these latest teasers, April members are seen rocking casual summer outfits and swimsuits.



April's summer album 'Hello Summer' will officially be released on July 29th KST. Are you excited?