Rocket Punch reveals tracklist for their upcoming mini-album 'Blue Punch'

Rocket Punch has revealed the official tracklist for their 3rd mini-album 'Blue Punch'.



On July 26 at midnight KST, the rookie girl group unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming mini-album 'Blue Punch'. Rocket Punch will bring major summer vibes with their 6 tracks, including "Blue Punch", title song "Juicy", "Summer Punch!", "Summer Night", "Twinkle Star" and "The The".



Check out their refreshing concept film for their mini-album below as well. 'Blue Punch' will be officially revealed on August 4 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned for more regarding their comeback until then!

