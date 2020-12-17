Woollim Entertainment releases update on the rest of Golden Child's COVID19 test results

On December 18, Woollim Entertainment released an additional statement to update fans and the press on the COVID19 test results of the remaining Golden Child members.

As many of you know, it was previously confirmed back on December 17 that Golden Child member Jaehyun has tested negative for COVID19, with his conditions being asymptomatic.

Now, Woollim Entertainment has revealed,

"We notify you with additional results regarding Golden Child's COVID19 test results.



All of the remaining Golden Child members as well as all affiliated staff members have received negative test results.



Bong Jaehyun will remain in a facility designated by the disease control and prevention department, and the rest of the Golden Child members will also remain in self-quarantine to ensure everyone's safety.



We promise to do our best to take preventative, disinfection measures against COVID19 to protect the health of our artists and staff. Thank you."