Red Velvet's Yeri has released 'Music Gift #6' from her ongoing Dum Dum Studio Playlist series, a self-composed song titled "These Days"!

So far, Yeri has treated fans to a series of comforting covers through her Dum Dum Studio Playlist series, including covers of Baek Ye Rin, Lauv, Sasha Sloan, and Mae Muller. Today's 'Music Gift #6' marks Yeri's first live performance of one of her self-composed tracks!

Listen to Yeri's heartfelt lyrics in "These Days" above!