Big Hit Labels announces offline portion of their 2021 'New Year's Eve Live' concert is cancelled

Interpark has canceled the offline portion of Big Hit Labels' 2021 'New Year's Eve Live' concert.





On December 7 KST, the ticketing service revealed the decision was made as the greater Seoul area transitions to Level 2.5 COVID-19 security. As the COVID-19 levels only go up to Level 3, Level 2.5 is quite severe.



"It was a decision made for the safety of the artists and their fans," Big Hit Labels said in a statement. "In line with the government's strengthened social distance measures, [the concert] will only be carried out through online live streaming."



Meanwhile, the scheduled artists — BTS, NU'EST, Lee Hyun, Bumzu, GFRIEND, TXT, and ENHYPEN — will all still appear when the online event airs live on December 31.

