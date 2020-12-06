Director Min Kyu Dong tests positive for COVID-19

Director of 'All for Love', 'Antique', 'Herstory', Min Kyu Dong has tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 7th KST, it was reported that everyone who has an overlap in tracks with him has gone into a self-quarantine after the news went out. Fortunately, Director Min Kyu Dong kept his mask on while attending various promotional events so the effect was minimal. Most people who got tested was reported to be his close acquaintances, not those from the industry.

One of the industry insiders who is currently quarantining himself revealed, "There are many confirmed cases within the industry, but we were able to avoid a direct hit. Management companies have been encouraging their employees to work from home to avoid direct contact with celebrities. And we will abide by the government's quarantine guidelines the best as we can."

