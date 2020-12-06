NCT U reveals sweet behind-the-scenes moments in official MV of 'From Home (Rearranged Ver.)'

NCT has released NCT U's official MV of "From Home (Rearranged Ver.)".

After performing a special rearranged version of the song on '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards', NCT U unveiled the official MV that contains footage of the boys' behind-the-scenes from the past and the present. This 'home video style' MV thus includes various moments, including the early days of NCT Dream as well as the recent days of filming "Resonance" MV.

What do you think of the MV? In related news, check out the list of all winners from '2020 MAMA' here!