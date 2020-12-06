16

5

Music Video
Posted by KayRosa 1 hour ago

NCT U reveals sweet behind-the-scenes moments in official MV of 'From Home (Rearranged Ver.)'

AKP STAFF

NCT has released NCT U's official MV of "From Home (Rearranged Ver.)".

After performing a special rearranged version of the song on '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards', NCT U unveiled the official MV that contains footage of the boys' behind-the-scenes from the past and the present. This 'home video style' MV thus includes various moments, including the early days of NCT Dream as well as the recent days of filming "Resonance" MV

What do you think of the MV? In related news, check out the list of all winners from '2020 MAMA' here!

  1. NCT
  2. NCT U
1 761 Share 76% Upvoted

0

anjum-srabony251 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

This mv can make anyone emotional TT TT TT

Share
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
4 hours ago   69   29,401
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
4 hours ago   69   29,401
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
4 hours ago   69   29,401

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND