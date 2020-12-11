Suzy to hold an online concert to mark the 10th-anniversary of her debut

Suzy will be holding an online concert to mark the 10th-anniversary of her debut.

According to the celebrity's management agency, Suzy's concert 'Suzy: A Tempo' will be broadcasted live on Kakao TV on December 23rd at 7 PM KST.



'A Tempo' in music means to return to the original pace of the song that momentarily changed the tempo. The 10th-anniversary concert follows the concept as Suzy will sit down and take the time to look back on the time she has been busily spent.





This is the first time in two years that Suzy will be having a special time with her fans since her last fan meeting in 2018. She has reportedly participated in the concert planning stages since September to enhance her 10th-anniversary concert's perfection. Although it is a difficult time in which she cannot meet with fans directly, she wanted to prepare this special event to repay the love she has received for ten years. Also, she wanted to give encouragement and share the energy to pull through in these difficult times.



Kakao M will be in charge of the overall production of the concert along with Suzy. Kakao M's music content production team, which has been planning and producing a variety of music content from year-end award ceremonies such as the MMAs to live comeback shows, will take charge of the event to capture the image of the 'Artists Suzy' on stage. Suzy not only plans to perform her sons, but she will have time she can talk with her fans during the live show where both fans from overseas and Korea can immerse themselves and enjoy their time with Suzy.



Meanwhile, Suzy's 10th-anniversary online concert "Suzy: A Tempo" will be broadcast live on Kakao TV at 7 p.m. on the 23rd for people in Korea, and will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel 'Wonder K,' for people overseas.

