Henry reveals that he had to set up his own agency because he was rejected by Yoo Hee Yeol

After parting ways with SM Entertainment, Henry opened up his own agency with his older brother to continue his music career in Korea. Recently, he revealed that he had to open up his own company because Yoo Hee Yeol rejected him.

Henry released his third EP, 'Journey,' last month and appeared on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' on the new episode that aired on December 11th. During the show, Henry sang various songs, including "Just Be Me," and shared his feelings of being on his own as the representative of his agency.

Henry explained that managing a company is more difficult than he imagined by saying, "when I was in a larger agency, I didn't need to think about what paper to use for the album or the font, but this time, I had to pay attention to every detail to my album. However, what I like is that the staff works with me in everything that I want to do."





Henry added, "I think I work harder, and I have no choice but to work harder because of the staff members because I have to support them and care for them."





Then Yoo Hee Yeol asked, "Is this true though? That the reason you set up your agency is because of me?" to which Henry replied, "I really been wanting to come on this show actually, Hyungnim why did you reject me? I really needed so much help back then, but then you rejected me."



Yoo Hee Yeol was taken aback and explained, "if you put it that way, the situation looks weird," and Henry elaborated on his story. Henry said, "As soon as my contract was over, all I can think about was Yoo Hee Yeol's company and people told me I would be perfect for your record label Antenna. But when I called you, you told me 'I'm sorry, the company can't handle you.'"





Yoo Hee Yeol laughed and added, "I remember the conversation so clearly and what I told you. I told you, 'Henry, you have to go on tours overseas, and I don't have the ability to handle it, and my company is smaller than you think. You would be more fitting to go to a company you can grow bigger.' And I was so sad to let you go."





Yoo Hee Yeol continued to say, "In my eyes, you had so much musical potential and you can do so much, so I wasn't confident that I would be able to help you do everything."







Henry concluded, "Actually, when you told me about overseas, I thought, 'Oh yeah, I have to go overseas,' but then I was still sad that I was rejected by you," making Yoo Hee Yeol laugh.