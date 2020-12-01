Actress Kang Han Na from 'Start-Up' is chosen as an exclusive model for beauty platform Yeoshin Ticket

Actress Kang Han Na from the tvN drama 'Start-Up' has been selected as an exclusive model for Yeoshin Ticket, a beauty/skin procedure information platform.



Kang Han Na, who is receiving positive reviews for her stable acting as the elite CEO Won In Jae in the tvN drama 'Start-Up,' was cast for an advertisement as she gains much popularity from the drama.

The actress shows off her perfect, flawless skin in the pictorial and is drawing attention as she radiates a different charm from her taught character in the drama. In particular, she shows off a rather cheerful charm as she displays her beauty without showing any signs of fatigue.







Yeoshin Ticket stated they chose Kang Han Na as their model because of the dynamic charms she has shown during her career, starting from her playful charms on variety tv shows to her chic sophisticated charms in the drama 'Start-Up.' They stated, "Her unique lovely image seen through her radio show on KBS Cool FM and various entertainment programs seemed to go well with the image of Yeoshin Ticket that goes hand in hand with women's beauty lifestyle."



Meanwhile, Kang Han Na has been loved by viewers for her wide acting spectrum, ranging from black comedy to action and melodrama. She has made various appearances in dramas such as 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days', 'Familiar Wife,' 'Rain or Shine,' and 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart.'



She has not only kept active in the film industry, but she is keeping busy as a radio DJ and keeping her fans updated on social media.



