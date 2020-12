On December 2, Cube Entertainment announced that the enlistment date of Pentagon's leader Hui has been postponed.

Originally, Hui was scheduled to begin his mandatory military service on December 3. However, as many of you know, many K-Pop artists recently underwent precautionary COVID19 testing due to various new cases in the entertainment industry, and as a result, Hui is currently under quarantine.

Hui's new military service enlistment date will be announced at a later time.