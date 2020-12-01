B1A4's Gongchan is ready to take over the school in his big-screen lead role debut film 'Mister Boss'

B1A4's Gongchan is coming to the big-screen with his first ever male lead role in a theatrical film!



Titled 'Mister Boss', the upcoming action comedy film is produced by the crew of the 2009 hit 'Wish' starring Jung Woo and Hwang Jung Eum. The story centers around a high schooler who lives recklessly, Hyun Joon (played by Gongchan). Anyone who has ever dreamed of a bold, rebellious escape will enjoy the action-packed youth comedy, also starring Hong Eun Ki, Lee Seung Hyun, Choi Dong Gu, and more.

'Mister Boss' is set to premiere in theaters some time in December! In the meantime, check out the teaser poster below.