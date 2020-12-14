Netizens talk about the interesting outfits HyunA and Dawn wore in their recent photos

HyunA has been known to make quirky fashion decisions as she reinterprets clothing to fit her own sense of style and personality.

Recently, HyunA updated fans as she posted two photos of herself with her boyfriend Dawn as they show off an interesting couple look.

HyunA uploaded the two photos with the caption "Meerkat" on her Instagram account. In the photos, HyunA and Dawn are wearing the same spandex one-piece suit as they sit on the floor posing for the camera.

HyunA and Dawn both boast of their slim figures as they fashionably show off their interesting fashion.

Netizens have commented, "Their outfits are hilarious, it can't be done by anyone else except HyunA," "LOL, this is true love," "This is cute," "That outfit would look cute if she matched with other accessories," "HyunA's feet is so skinny," and "Dawn is so nice wearing that for HyunA and taking photos with her."









