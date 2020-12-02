2PM's Chansung will be discharged from the military after his year-end vacation due to COVID19

It has been reported that 2PM member Chansung will be discharged from the military right after his year-end vacation.

On December 14th, Star News exclusively reported that Chansung took his last vacation while serving in the military on December 13th and will be discharged without returning back to his unit. The measure is in line with the ministry's policy that soldiers who took a year-end vacation will not return to their unit to prevent the spread of COVID19.

Chansung will not be returning to the military base but will remain in the military until January 5th, which is the scheduled date of his discharge.

Chansung is the fourth member of 2PM to complete his military duty and return to his fans.

Previously in August, Chansung shared a piece of sad news with fellow member Taecyeon saying his vacation days were cut short because of the pandemic. He texted Taecyeon, saying, "My vacation days were cut short," using a cute tone of voice.





After Taecyeon shared the text messages on his social media updating fans about Chansung saying, "a soldier without vacation days."

Meanwhile, Chansung joined the army in June of last year as an assistant in the boot camp education at the 5th Infantry Division in Gyeonggi Province after completing basic military training.