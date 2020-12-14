6

Did someone hack Goo Hara's Twitter account?

The late Goo Hara's Twitter account was suspected of being hacked.

On December 14th, a mysterious message "123 9ld9c" was posted on Hara's Twitter.



The tweet was made at 12:51 AM KST as fans expressed their bewilderment and speculated the account was hacked. Unlike Twitter, Hara's Instagram account has been converted into a memorial account where fans can visit to commemorate the late artist.

Meanwhile, the late Hara debuted as a member of the girl group KARA in 2008. She received much love and attention by releasing many hit songs with the group. 

Hara continued her music career as a solo artist after KARA disbanded. She tragically passed away in November of 2019.

0

