Did someone hack Goo Hara's Twitter account?

The late Goo Hara's Twitter account was suspected of being hacked.

On December 14th, a mysterious message "123 9ld9c" was posted on Hara's Twitter.

123



9ld9c — HARA ハラ (@_sweethara) December 13, 2020







The tweet was made at 12:51 AM KST as fans expressed their bewilderment and speculated the account was hacked. Unlike Twitter, Hara's Instagram account has been converted into a memorial account where fans can visit to commemorate the late artist.

하지마세요. Please don't mess with the account 😩 — •farah•⚡•TheRenaissance•CrushOnU•NCT²⁰²⁰•WOOPS!• (@FaRamyun) December 13, 2020

笑い事では無い

今すぐその行為を辞めるべき



It is no laughing matter-no laughing matter.

You should quit the act right now. — 🇰🇷🐧Minja🥳🥶 (@__Minja) December 13, 2020

@Twitter this account has been hacked. Please memorialize this account.

Whoever tweeted this, get out! Show some respect to Goo Hara! — hasomy (@_hasomy) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the late Hara debuted as a member of the girl group KARA in 2008. She received much love and attention by releasing many hit songs with the group.

Hara continued her music career as a solo artist after KARA disbanded. She tragically passed away in November of 2019.

