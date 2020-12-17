Netizens finally understand aespa Ningning's off-stage fashion choices

Netizens have often wondered simply, "Isn't aespa's Ningning cold?"

Particlarly when seeing her photographed along with the rest of the aespa members, dressed in their off-stage, regular clothes on their way to schedules.

Ningning's off-stage fashion choices have often included styles that others might wear during warmer seasons, like spring or fall.

However, the answer to the simple question of whether or not Ningning might have been cold in her past off-stage outfits has finally been revealed!

Some fans of aespa's Ningning have decided to carry out a Christmas advertisement project for the idol this year. They've prepared various ads to be displayed in Ningning's hometown of Harbin, China.

If anyone is familiar with Ningning's hometown of Harbin, China, they would know that the city is located near the northernmost part of China. It is famous worldwide for its annual ice festival.

As of December 16, 2020, the weather in Harbin is -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit!).

The topic recently garnered attention on various online communities, as many netizens found fans' reactions hilarious.

Anonymous User 2: "Wow, isn't Ningning cold? She's the only one who looks like she's living in a different season."



Anonymous User 4: "She's from Harbin."



Anonymous User 2: "Ah, okie, that makes total sense."

Did you know that Ningning is from Harbin, the city of the famous ice festival?