EXO's Xiumin greets fans with a mature side for the New Year's issue of 'Allure'

EXO's Xiumin has returned more mature than ever from his mandatory military service!

Freshly discharged just this month, EXO's Xiumin actually participated this particular photoshoot for 'Allure Korea' the day after his official discharge date! The idol will be greeting readers as the first official cover model of 'Allure' in 2021, with the simple, yet elegant theme of 'New Year Like No Other'.



In his chic, mature pictorial, Xiumin teased fans with his toned muscles and figure, also pulling off styles like a ball cap and coat, a sleeveless vest, etc.

Xiumin's full New Year's pictorial and interview will be available in the January 2021 issue of 'Allure'!

