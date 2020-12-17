4

U-KISS's Soohyun & Hoon to release a unit album, 'I Wish'

U-KISS's main vocalists Soohyun and Hoon will be releasing a unit album together!

On December 17, U-KISS announced the release of Soohyun and Hoon's new unit single album 'I Wish', set to drop next year on January 27. This will mark both Soohyun and Hoon's first official music releases since their return from mandatory service. The two idols both took part in writing the lyrics for "I Wish", which will be released in both Korean and Japanese versions. 

Meanwhile, U-KISS member Soohyun is currently active on YouTube through his channel 'SoohyunOPPA'. 

