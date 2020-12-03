Lee Seung Gi stands in shadow in 'I Will' MV teaser

Lee Seung Gi has dropped his music video teaser for "I Will".



In the MV teaser, Lee Seung Gi stands in shadow as a single tear falls down his cheek. "I Will" is the title song of the singer's seventh full album 'The Project', which featured "The Ordinary Man" as a pre-release single. 'The Project' is set to drop on December 10 KST.



Watch Lee Seung Gi's "I Will" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.