Model Irene reveals her stunning beauty in a red dress

Model Irene revealed her sexy charms through her social media.

On December 7th, Irene posted photos from the 2020 Asia Model Festival with the caption, "Such a big honor to host the 15th annual Asia model festival ♥ Thank you for having me!"

In the photos she posted, she is wearing a red dress that revealed one shoulder. She captured the attention as she boasted of a striking beauty as she participated in the award ceremony.

In particular, Irene wore a one-shoulder dress and showed off her modelesque figure impressing viewers through her sensuality.



Meanwhile, Irene was recently appointed as the 'Online Dongdaemun Fashion Fair' public relations ambassador and has continued her active activities by releasing pictorials with Magazine W's December issue.



