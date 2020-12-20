Kim Chung Ha cleared from COVID-19 quarantine

Kim Chung Ha has been cleared from her quarantine.

MNH Entertainment said, "Hello, this is MNH Entertainment. We are letting you know that Kim Chung Ha has been cleared from quarantine on December 18th (Friday). She has been staying at the treatment center from December 7th to December 18th for 11 days to be treated for COVID-19. Those who test positive must stay for at least 10 days, and can be released on the 11th day for those who are not showing symptoms. Since Kim Chung Ha is not showing symptoms, she has been released from the center on December 18th as she has been deemed not to be contagious, and she has been staying at home. Because the COVID-19 situation is getting worse, Kim Chung Ha will be halting official schedules and focus on her health."

Good to hear Kim Chung Ha is doing well.