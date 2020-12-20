5

1

News
Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

A.C.E snag their first cosmetic brand deal with 'Century Recipes'

AKP STAFF

A.C.E is now the face of 'Century Recipes'.

The boys were chosen as the model for the 'green-glaze' and 'new generation' lines. The 'Century Recipes' brand takes inspiration from old  Korean medicinal recipes for their skincare products. The brand said, "We've chosen A.C.E as our model because they've been spreading hallyu globally ever since their debut. We are expecting the image that they showed in their Korean fantasy-themed song 'Favorite Boys' will create a good synergy with our brand."

Will you be trying out the products?

  1. A.C.E
1 529 Share 83% Upvoted

0

quark1239515,952 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Stanning A.C.E can literally give you clear skin. 😄 2021 is gonna be their year!

Share
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha cleared from COVID-19 quarantine
28 minutes ago   0   1,493

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND