A.C.E snag their first cosmetic brand deal with 'Century Recipes'

A.C.E is now the face of 'Century Recipes'.

The boys were chosen as the model for the 'green-glaze' and 'new generation' lines. The 'Century Recipes' brand takes inspiration from old Korean medicinal recipes for their skincare products. The brand said, "We've chosen A.C.E as our model because they've been spreading hallyu globally ever since their debut. We are expecting the image that they showed in their Korean fantasy-themed song 'Favorite Boys' will create a good synergy with our brand."

Will you be trying out the products?