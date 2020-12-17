Kim Ah Joong in talks to return to the small-screen as female lead of new SBS drama

According to reports on December 18, actress Kim Ah Joong may be returning to the small-screen for the first time in 4 years!

The actress is currently being considered for the female lead role of an upcoming SBS drama series, titled 'One The Woman'. The drama tells the story of a tough and rogue female detective, who one day loses all of her memories and changes places with a conservative housewife who looks just like her. Kim Ah Joong is in talks to play the female lead character Jo Yeon Joo, a former female detective who must live a new life as a conservative housewife to a chaebol household.

'One The Woman' is expected to air on SBS in July of 2021 as a Mon-Tues series. Do you want to see Kim Ah Joong take on this role?

