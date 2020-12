On December 18, SM Entertainment notified media outlets with an update on the COVID19 test results of NCT members.

The label stated, "All of the NCT members have tested negative for COVID19. The group will participate in the recording for the 'KBS Gayo Festival', set to take place today (December 18)."

Previously, all members of NCT underwent precautionary COVID19 testing after discovering that a makeup artist they worked with crossed paths with a COVID19 carrier.