Chung Ha's agency asks not to spread speculative and false information after she test positive for COVID19

Chung Ha's agency has asked netizens to stop spreading speculative, false information as the singer recently tested positive for the COVID19.



Her agency, MNH Entertainment, stated on December 7th, "We are releasing additional statements regarding how Chung Ha might have been infected with the virus."

The company stated, "Chung Ha attended a sports rehabilitation center due to injuries that caused shoulder pain. She had received rehabilitation treatment last Wednesday as well and received news that another patient from that center tested positive. We received the news for the first time on December 5th and voluntarily decided to have Chung Ha receive testing for the COVID19."





The agency continued to say, "Chung Ha did not receive separate testing guidelines from the quarantine authorities but received testing on a preemptive basis after hearing the news from the sports rehabilitation center and she tested positive just as mentioned earlier."

In particular, the agency asked netizens to refrain from spreading false information that has not been confirmed. They said, "There is speculative information being spread about Chung Ha after she tested positive, but we ask that everyone refrains from spreading false information that has not been confirmed. We will continue to cooperate with quarantine authorities' guidelines and take necessary measures as to the exact location as to where Chung Ha was infected. The exact route of Chung Ha's infection will be released after further investigation."







"This is MNH Entertainment.

We are releasing an additional statement pertaining to the exact routes of Chung Ha's infection to the virus.







After Chung Ha's news of testing positive, there is much speculative information that has not been confirmed being spread about her. We request everyone to refrain from spreading false information as we are currently cooperating with the quarantine authorities as to how she was infected. We will release the exact route of Chung Ha's infection after further investigation.

We apologize for causing concern once again."





