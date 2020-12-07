2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards under fire for making idols wait in the parking lot while giving actors private waiting rooms

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)' has been under fire as they are suspected of discriminating between actors and singers.

The controversy began as various photos from the '2020 MAMA' were posted in many online communities. After the photos were released, netizens stated that MAMA was discriminating towards singers as there were a few artists who were not given a waiting room and had to wait in the parking lot.



One netizen posted on an online community with the title "the waiting room prepared by MAMA for actors vs. for singers" and posted multiple photos taken from behind the award show's scenes.

The photos showed actors and actresses given private waiting rooms with their names on the door while there were some idol artists seen getting their hair and makeup done in the car as they waited in the parking lot.



After seeing the photos, other netizens agreed, saying, "This is discrimination because actors were given waiting rooms, but singers were not." Some posted photos showed actors enjoying catering and taking photos of each other in the waiting room, which caused netizens to be more angered.





In addition, Seventeen posted photos of Jun waiting for the 2020 MAMA in the car on their official Twitter account. GOT7's Youngjae also released a photo of him waiting in the car at the award ceremony. Singers were seen in the parking lot standing outside while waiting for their turn.

Netizens who came across the news of this controversy commented, "This is too much, they're making money off the singers," "This is an award ceremony for singers, they should take care of the singers more," "Are the actors and actresses some royal family or something?" "The singers came to receive awards. I think giving waiting rooms to singers might be much better. It's a music award show after all," and "Is being an actor and actress that special?"

