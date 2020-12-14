BLACKPINK's Jisoo brings you good luck for the new year on the January 2021 cover of 'Elle'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the New Year's angel of 2021 for 'Elle Korea'!

The upcoming January 2021 edition of 'Elle' will be available in 4 unique cover versions, each with Jisoo rocking a totally different, New Year's Eve party style. The idol can be seen radiating as she models luxurious jewelry and accessory items, pulling off a cute messy bun look or personifying elegance with flowing waves.

During her cover pictorial interview, Jisoo discussed her role as a musician and an artist, BLACKPINK's very own Netflix documentary, as well as her goals in life.



Check out Jisoo's latest 'Elle' covers below!