Gong Myung jonts cast of new novel-based drama 'Hong Chun Gi' by the author of 'Sunkyunkwan Scandal'

Gong Myung has joined the cast of SBS's upcoming historical romance drama series, 'Hong Chun Gi', based off of a bestselling novel of the same name.

Written by the author of 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun', 'Hong Chun Gi' tells the story of the Joseon dynasty's first recorded female chemist. The fictional genre takes inspiration from the real life figure Hong Chun Gi and takes a romantic spin through the imagination of author Jung Eun Gwol. The SBS drama adaptation will feature actress Kim Yoo Jung as the female lead Hong Chun Gi and actor Ahn Hyo Seop as the male lead opposite Kim Yoo Jung.

Now, SBS has revealed that Gong Myung will be joining the main cast as the role of Prince Ahnpyeong, the third son of Sejong the Great. In the story of 'Hong Chun Gi', Ahnpyeong is a prince who parades as a lover of art, poetry, beauty, and romanticism, but all as a facade to hide his loneliness. This will mark Gong Myung's first small-screen role since 'Melo Is My Nature' in 2019.

Stay tuned for SBS's 'Hong Chun Gi', expected to premiere some time in 2021!

