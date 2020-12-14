Super Junior travel back to 'The Renaissance' in new comeback teaser images of Siwon, Leeteuk, & Donghae

Super Junior's official "passionate unit" Siwon, Leeteuk, and Donghae have travelled back in time to 'The Renaissance' in their newest comeback teaser photos!

For this comeback, the Super Junior members accentuate their elegant and mature aura with a luxurious theme, inspired by European Renaissance motifs. The individual images also bring together elements of the classical with more modern, fusion styles, as the members pose against two contrasting backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be releasing unique teasers throughout the month of December as they prepare for the release of their 10th full album, 'The Renaissance'! The full album release is set for some time in January.

Are you liking the mood of Super Junior's comeback teasers so far?



