BLACKPINK named Group of The Year on Variety's Hitmakers 2020

BLACKPINK has been very active this year and has set more milestones in their music career. This year, the globally popular girl group has been named the 'Group of the Year' by Variety's 'Hitmakers 2020' becoming the first K-Pop girl group to take home this title.



Variety's Hitmakers aired on YouTube on December 3rd in which BLACKPINK appeared to give their acceptance and gratitude speech. Director Caroline Suh, the director of 'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' appeared to congratulate the group ahead of their acceptance speech.

BLACKPINK stated, "This won't be possible without you guys all and we want to say thank you again" as they expressed their gratitude toward their fans.







They continued to say, "2020 has been a memorable year for all of us as we released our first full album and received so many encouraging messages from everyone. Thank you so much BLINK, we love you."



BLACKPINK's songs such as "How You Like That," and "Ice Cream" have further boosted the group's presence in the U.S. market this year prior to the release of their first full-length album 'The Album'. 'The Album' became the first million-seller of a K-pop girl group and a quarter of its sales came from the U.S.



'The Album' was ranked 189th on Billboard 200, an annual album chart while BLACKPINK will hold its first live online concert at 2 PM KST on the 27th of this month.

