Lee Hyori posed for the January issue of 'GQ'.

She posed with Balenciaga items and said that she wanted to put the Refund Sisters image behind her because that image was too strong. She also said, "I have no plans to reinstate my SNS yet. But I was able to show my gratitude to fans through SNS, so that's al little disappointing. But when I want to do that, I just use my husband's SNS. He's the one suffering."

Check out the cover photos above and below.