Music Video
Lee Seung Gi remembers in shadows in 'I Will' MV

Lee Seung Gi has dropped his music video for "I Will".

In the MV, Lee Seung Gi is covered in shadows as he's haunted by memories from the past. "I Will" is the title song of the singer's seventh full album 'The Project', which featured "The Ordinary Man" as a pre-release single, and it's about a promise to treat someone better if they return to you. 

Watch Lee Seung Gi's "I Will" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

