10 Idols Who Rocked Nail Art

During social distancing times, many people who aren’t able to visit their local nail salons have developed the hobby of doing nail art at home. Do you want to match nails with your favorite Kpop idols? Here are ten idols who rocked nail art designs!

1. G-IDLE Soyeon

Soyeon took normal nail art to the next level with these drawn on finger tattoos to accentuate the G-IDLE’s dark girl crush concept!

2. SHINee Key

Who says that nail polish only belongs to women? SHINee’s Key proudly showed off his black nails in this pictorial by posing with them close to his face.





3. MAMAMOO Hwasa

One of the things Hwasa is most known for is her gorgeous and long nails.

On “I Live Alone,” Hwasa shared the struggles of having long nails, and how she once got a nose bleed from picking her nose with her long nails, and everyone thought she had overworked herself into getting a nose bleed!

4. EXO Xiumin

During EXO’s Kokobop comeback, one of the hottest topics was Xiumin’s wearing of nail polish in teaser photos and on comeback stages.

Looking back at Wolf era, it looks like he’s no stranger to nail polish and knows how good it looks on him!

5. Jessi

Along with hoop earrings, one of Jessi’s iconic accessories are her long manicured nails.

6. Sunmi

Unlike most nail fanatics, Sunmi likes to keep her nails short and round, which once sparked rumors about her sexuality. However, she clarified it was a habit from the days when Wonder Girls was a band, and she had to keep her nails short for playing instruments.

Regardless, Sunmi is the perfect example that proves you can have pretty nails without growing them out inconveniently long!

7. Chungha

Chungha is also a noted fan of nail art, and is often sporting nails just as glittery as her eye looks on stage!

8. KARD Jiwoo

Jiwoo loves getting her nails done, but just like the rest of us, she often struggles with carelessly breaking them while on the go. Check out this adorable picture where Jiwoo admits how funny she thinks her uneven nails look!

9. SNSD Hyoyeon

On MNET’s Good Girl, Hyoyeon, among the other contestants, proudly showed off her nail art as the girls greeted each other with fancy fingernails.





10. CL

CL is an icon for bold eye makeup and equally bold nail art. It seems like black is the perfect color for CL’s aesthetic, even after the days of 2NE1!