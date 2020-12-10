34

News
Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's Rose adopts an abandoned pup as he begins a new life as an Instagram star

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Rose has spread some positive influence as she shared her good deeds.


There have been various posts on online communities recently sharing the news that Rose adopted an abandoned dog. Rose's adopted dog is said to be living a new life under his new name 'Hank.'

Hank was originally under the care at the Gangneung Shelter but was recently adopted into Rose's family. Now, he owns his personal Instagram account @hank_says_hank with more than 300,000 followers.

Hank's foster care shared on her social media that Hank had found a wonderful forever home, saying, "We hope he lives happily and stays healthy with his forever family."

Netizens and fans alike praised Rose for her kind deeds of adopting her pet rather than buying him from a shopping mall. Netizens commented, "Rose is so nice and kind, and she's pretty," "Hank, live a happy life," "Hank is so cute, Rose you're the best," and "She has such a good influence."

Meanwhile, Rose is continuing to update fans about Hank through his Instagram account.

thecookie275 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Major respect for her. Many celebrities have cute pets but rarely are they adopted from shelters and with the kind of audience Blackpink has, this send a big message to a lot of people out there that pets from shelters can be just as cute as any other and they deserve a chance too. I also love that in the description she put "special breed" haha. So adorable.

Share

1

CherrySoda108 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Nice to read something so sweet. And good of her not to go to a breeder. Hank is going to enjoy the rest of his life.

Share

