BLACKPINK's Rose adopts an abandoned pup as he begins a new life as an Instagram star

BLACKPINK's Rose has spread some positive influence as she shared her good deeds.



There have been various posts on online communities recently sharing the news that Rose adopted an abandoned dog. Rose's adopted dog is said to be living a new life under his new name 'Hank.'



Hank was originally under the care at the Gangneung Shelter but was recently adopted into Rose's family. Now, he owns his personal Instagram account @hank_says_hank with more than 300,000 followers.



Hank's foster care shared on her social media that Hank had found a wonderful forever home, saying, "We hope he lives happily and stays healthy with his forever family."



Netizens and fans alike praised Rose for her kind deeds of adopting her pet rather than buying him from a shopping mall. Netizens commented, "Rose is so nice and kind, and she's pretty," "Hank, live a happy life," "Hank is so cute, Rose you're the best," and "She has such a good influence."



Meanwhile, Rose is continuing to update fans about Hank through his Instagram account.



