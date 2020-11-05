Lee Seung Gi to make a comeback as a singer with his 7th full album

Lee Seung Gi has officially confirmed his comeback as a singer!

According to his agency, Lee Seung Gi's 7th full album will be released later this year in December. Prior to that, the singer plans on releasing a pre-release single on November 15 at 6 PM KST.

Lee Seung Gi's upcoming pre-release single is titled "Generic Man" (literal translation), composed and written by singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin! The single is expected to be an emotional ballad number, and also marks Lee Seung Gi and Yoon Jong Shin's first ever collaboration.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to Lee Seung Gi's collaboration with a number of well-known hitmakers and producers in his upcoming 7th full album.

Stay tuned for more on Lee Seung Gi's long-awaited, first solo comeback album release in approximately 5 years!