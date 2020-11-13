BTS's Jimin is proud that he overcame SUGA's height and says he's coming for J-Hope next

Many global fans over the world love the group BTS for their outstanding songs and exceptional performances.

They are also loved for the group chemistry as the members are always seen being fond of each other as they openly express their affection and affinity towards each other. With distinct personalities and characters, fans are bound to have their bias of the members.

Jimin has been receiving love from many BTS fans for his delicate looks as well as his bubbly personality. Recently, one netizen shared a post of a Tweet, which shows exactly why fans have no choice but to love the group member.

On November 13, Jimin made a post on Twitter that included a photo of the result of his physical checkup. The photo showed two of Jimin's height and weight from the year 2019 and 2020.

Jimin made the post with the caption, "My height...Wow!!" The photos showed that Jimin had grown 0.4 cm as he grew from 173.6 cm (5'8.3") to 174 cm (5'8.5"). He then made another tweet saying, "I caught up to Yoongi hyung's height. J-Hope hyung is next, so prepare yourself."





자 일단 윤기형키 잡았구요

다음은 제이홉 준비하시죠#JIMIN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 13, 2020

Many fans found these tweets adorable as Jimin is known as the shortest member of BTS. However, Jimin has always been claiming he was as tall as SUGA. BTS fans found it so cute that Jimin was proud to be catching up to SUGA's height.



Netizens' Commented:

"Aww, this is so cute."

"Jimin is so excited. lol."



"This is so super cute."



"Look at how Jimin wanted to boast on Twitter. That's so cute."



"Oh man, I thought he was super skinny, but he's normal weight."



"Jimin! congrats on growing!"



"Our Jimin fairy grew, so cute."



"Jimin will always be cute even if he's super tall."



"Oh man, Jimin's the same height as me, but I weigh more than him."



"Jimin is always growing."

