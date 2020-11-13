The Boyz confirmed to join new mobile fan platform UNIVERSE with IZ*ONE & MONSTA X

The Boyz have just unveiled a teaser film for 'The Boyz PLANET', coming soon to UNIVERSE!

Created by NCSOFT, the upcoming mobile fan platform UNIVERSE will provide global K-Pop fans with new and unique opportunities to keep in touch with their idols. Following girl group IZ*ONE and boy group MONSTA X, The Boyz have now been announced as the third artists to join the fan platform!

All fans have to do is pre-register for the launch of the mobile app below! UNIVERSE is expected to launch worldwide some time in early 2021.