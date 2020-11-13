3

1

News
Posted by beansss 38 minutes ago

The Boyz confirmed to join new mobile fan platform UNIVERSE with IZ*ONE & MONSTA X

AKP STAFF

The Boyz have just unveiled a teaser film for 'The Boyz PLANET', coming soon to UNIVERSE!

Created by NCSOFT, the upcoming mobile fan platform UNIVERSE will provide global K-Pop fans with new and unique opportunities to keep in touch with their idols. Following girl group IZ*ONE and boy group MONSTA X, The Boyz have now been announced as the third artists to join the fan platform!

All fans have to do is pre-register for the launch of the mobile app below! UNIVERSE is expected to launch worldwide some time in early 2021. 

  1. The Boyz
2 718 Share 75% Upvoted

0

katiecat0347 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Bang Pd is following this account on twitter...what for I wonder...? Anyways, this reminds me of Weverse but honestly, I don't care because I'm open to an app that could be possibly better than Weverse.

Share

0

PopAllK-1,274 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND