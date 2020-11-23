11

'Snowdrop' starring Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, & more also halts filming after a supporting actor tests positive for COVID19

According to media outlet reports on November 24, filming for JTBC's new drama 'Snowdrop' was also halted back on November 23 due to confirmed case of a COVID19 positive crew member.

Reports relayed that a supporting actor from the set of JTBC's 'Snowdrop' was notified of a potential point of close contact with a COVID19 carrier while working on the set of another drama. The supporting actor immediately informed the production crew of 'Snowdrop', underwent testing, and is currently awaiting results while in self-quarantine. A number of staff and crew members who also came in close contact with this supporting actor has gone voluntary COVID19 testing, and filming will not resume until further updates. 

Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Snowdrop' starring Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoon Se Ah, and more tells the love story of a male university student on the run in 1987 Seoul. He finds refuge with a female university student who hides him in an all-girl's dormitory, against the dangers of enemy search and surveillance. 

