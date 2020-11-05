12

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Park Yoochun spotted at the airport in Thailand without a mask

Park Yoochun continues to promote his upcoming album and a mini-concert in Thailand amid the pandemic.

On November 2nd, the former JYJ member was spotted at the airport in Thailand. Although the world is undergoing a pandemic, Yoochun is seen in his bare face without a mask at the airport. According to the previously released schedule, Yoochun will be holding a fan event on November 27 as well as a mini-concert on November 28 in Thailand.

Previously, Yoochun was sentenced to 10 months in prison (only if he recidivate during the next 2 years) for taking drugs last year, and though he denied all drug charges, he left the entertainment industry when he tested positive for drugs. However, he's recently made a comeback, confirming an upcoming album and a mini-concert in Bangkok, Thailand. But it was reported he had failed to fulfill his court-ordered compensation payment of 50 million KRW (~ 44,000 USD), to the victim for over 1 year.

ketisanmo290 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Again another Article on Media manipulated Lies. He was at the security check point at the entrance foyer of the Thai TV station for his Live TV morning show appearance. AKP when are you going to stop all this nonsense

adamj349 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

What a selfish ignorant asshole. It's that simple. Masks are not just to protect you but to protect others too. It is the least we can all do to try and help fight this virus especially while doctors and nurses are dying everyday trying to keep us all alive. When there is an article on here criticising idols I usually don't add to it or agree, in face sometimes I defend them but not this guy. This guy is a prick

