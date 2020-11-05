Park Yoochun spotted at the airport in Thailand without a mask

Park Yoochun continues to promote his upcoming album and a mini-concert in Thailand amid the pandemic.



On November 2nd, the former JYJ member was spotted at the airport in Thailand. Although the world is undergoing a pandemic, Yoochun is seen in his bare face without a mask at the airport. According to the previously released schedule, Yoochun will be holding a fan event on November 27 as well as a mini-concert on November 28 in Thailand.



Previously, Yoochun was sentenced to 10 months in prison (only if he recidivate during the next 2 years) for taking drugs last year, and though he denied all drug charges, he left the entertainment industry when he tested positive for drugs. However, he's recently made a comeback, confirming an upcoming album and a mini-concert in Bangkok, Thailand. But it was reported he had failed to fulfill his court-ordered compensation payment of 50 million KRW (~ 44,000 USD), to the victim for over 1 year.



Stay tuned for updates on Park Yoochun.



