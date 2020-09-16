Yoochun's label confirms his album & concert schedule in Thailand

Yoochun's label has confirmed the schedule for his album and concert in Thailand.



On September 16, the former JYJ member's label posted his schedule on Instagram along with the message, "Hello. We're announcing Yoochun's upcoming activities in Thailand. Please look forward to it, and you can find more info in the link below. Thank you."



According to the released schedule, Yoochun will be releasing an album and new single in October and holding a fan event on November 27 as well as a mini concert on November 28.



As previously reported, Yoochun was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for 2 years in July of last year for the illegal use of drugs. Though he announced he'd be retiring from the entertainment industry, he's resuming his career despite denying a comeback multiple times, which is sparking some controversy. Yoochun also fulfilled his order to pay sexual assault victim 'A' for damages this past April.



