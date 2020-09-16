Yoochun's label confirms his album & concert schedule in Thailand

3

Yoochun's label has confirmed the schedule for his album and concert in Thailand. 

On September 16, the former JYJ member's label posted his schedule on Instagram along with the message, "Hello. We're announcing Yoochun's upcoming activities in Thailand. Please look forward to it, and you can find more info in the link below. Thank you."

According to the released schedule, Yoochun will be releasing an album and new single in October and holding a fan event on November 27 as well as a mini concert on November 28. 

As previously reported, Yoochun was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for 2 years in July of last year for the illegal use of drugs. Though he announced he'd be retiring from the entertainment industry, he's resuming his career despite denying a comeback multiple times, which is sparking some controversy. Yoochun also fulfilled his order to pay sexual assault victim 'A' for damages this past April.
 

안녕하세요. 곧 시작될 박유천의 태국 활동에 대해 안내드립니다. 많은 기대와 응원 부탁드리며, 자세한 사항은 아래 링크를 통해 확인하실 수 있습니다. 감사합니다. 넘버9 공식 인스타그램 https://www.instagram.com/9thenumbernine/ 넘버9 공식 트위터 https://twitter.com/9TheNumberNine #parkyuchun #ユチョン #박유천

