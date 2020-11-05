11

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Newest rhythm game featuring YG Entertainment artists is here!

AKP STAFF

Mobile game developer Dalcomsoft is launching 'SuperStar YG'!

Dalcomsoft is well-known for its SuperStar rhythm games made for BTS and artists from JYP, SMPledis Entertainment , and Starship Entertainment. 'SuperStar YG' will feature songs and artist cards from YG Entertainment artists including Sechskies, Big BangAKMU, WINNER, iKON, BLACKPINK, and TREASURE. The game became available for both iOS and Android on November 5th at noon KST.

Follow the official Twitter account below for more information and don't forget to use the coupon code 'WELCOMESSY' if you have pre-registered. 

