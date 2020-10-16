Park Yoochun appeals to court claiming that he does not have the money to fully compensate sexual assault victim 'A' for damages

On October 16, a legal representative of the female sexual assault victim 'A' reported that Park Yoochun has failed to fulfill his court-ordered compensation payment of 50 million KRW (~ $44,000 USD), after over 1 year has passed since the lawsuit came to an end in September of 2019.

Earlier this year, the court mediated an agreement between Yoochun and 'A' and concluded that Yoochun has agreed to fulfill the compensation payment; however, it seems that the former singer/actor was ultimately unable to meet the court's order. Reportedly, Yoochun has appealed to the court regarding the order by claiming that he only has 1 million KRW (~ $870 USD) in his bank account, plus a security deposit for his apartment of 30 million KRW (~ $26,000 USD). Therefore, the former singer/actor claimed that he cannot pay 'A' the ordered amount in damages.

'A's legal representative stressed on October 16 that if Yoochun does not take action to ensure that the damages will be paid, 'A's side will pursue legal action.