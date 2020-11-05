Krystal opens up about undergoing a physical transformation for 'More Than Family'

Krystal opened up about gaining weight for the upcoming movie 'More Than Family'.



In the new film 'More Than Family', Krystal greets viewers on the big screen as a tough and straightforward female lead, Toh Il. Toh Il is a pregnant college student who is in search of her long-lost biological father and her soon-to-be-husband Ho Hoon, a high school student who went completely off the grid before the wedding.

During the interview held on November 5th, Krystal revealed that she had to gain weight to play the role of Toh Il, who was 5 months pregnant. She said, "When I first met the director, I was on a diet. But then she said I shouldn't be on a strict diet so I loosened myself up for the role. I tried to gain weight so I ate 3 or 4 meals a day instead of the regular 2. I also had desserts after every meal."

'More Than Family', which was invited to this year's Busan International Film Festival, will hit local theaters on November 12th. Are you looking forward to the movie?