Fans wonder why aespa Karina's virtual avatar lacks visuals compared to Winter's virtual avatar

As the debut of SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa closes in, many Korean netizens are in discussion about the group's virtual avatars.

Aespa has gathered a lot of attention when they had announced the group will be promoting with avatars which will become their virtual counterparts. Some Korean netizens believed that aespa has been influenced by K/DA, a virtual girl group consisting of the characters from League of Legends.

Karina's avatar:

Winter's avatar:

While K/DA is a complete virtual group, aespa will consist of both the real-life members and the virtual versions of the members. SM Entertainment already began unveiling the members beginning last month as they finally revealed all the members of the group this month.

Fans have been discussing the big difference in visuals between Karina and Winter's avatars.





Netizens' Commented:

"They're so pretty but Karina's avatar is a bit...."

"I wonder why they have to use avatars."

"I'm excited about how they're going to use the avatars actually."

"This is so fascinating."

"Man, they should have worked a bit harder on Karina's avatar. Winter's avatar is prettier. lol."



"I think the avatar characters are prettier. lol."



"SM is doing all sorts of things now. lol."

