BTS members sit down with Esquire and explain the stories behind various moments loved by fans

On November 22nd, BTS sat down with Esquire to react to the various BTS content that is floating around on the web.

Starting with Jungkook wearing the carrot onesie on a runway to V saying he is a "Good boy" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2019, BTS talked about the various moments loved by fans.

For the first clip with Jungkook wearing the carrot onesie, Jungkook explained that he had to wear that costume for a penalty. The members jokingly asked why Jungkook's hair is black, not green, when the carrot has green leaves on top. Jungkook stayed silent, thinking about his answer but ultimately replied, "Yeah, why did I do that?"

Next, the group watched the interview of John Cena on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' During the interview, Jimmy Fallon stated that BTS mentioned that John Cena was the person they would like to meet with. John Cena was flattered and didn't hold back praising the group.

BTS explained that John Cena was their idol when they were young and they were honored that he is their fan. BTS stated they will continue to support John Cena and thanked him for his love and interest.

Then, V took the time to explain what he meant when he said, "I'm am a good boy." Jimin commented while watching the clip, "Now, usually, people say 'good boy' to pets." V explained he wanted to live as a good boy, so he wanted to express that in his introduction.

BTS watched more various clips of themselves from the web. You can watch the rest of the Esquire video below and hear BTS' explanation of each incident and event: