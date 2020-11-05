17

Natty is pretty in pink in 'Teddy Bear' teaser images

Natty has revealed her latest teaser images for 'Teddy Bear'.

In the teasers, the singer is pretty in pink as she holds up an adorable stuffed teddy bear. Natty made her official debut with "Nineteen" this past May under Swing Entertainment, and she'll be dropping her second single 'Teddy Bear' on November 12 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Natty!

Cute!

