STAYC reveal preview of 'Star To a Young Culture' in album highlight medley

STAYC have revealed a preview of their upcoming album 'Star To a Young Culture'.



The album highlight medley above gives a preview of their title song "So Bad" and "Like This". Their first single album and title song "So Bad" are set to drop on November 12 KST.



Listen to a preview of STAYC's 'Star To a Young Culture' album preview above, and watch their MV teaser here if you missed it.



