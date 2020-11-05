6

STAYC reveal preview of 'Star To a Young Culture' in album highlight medley

STAYC have revealed a preview of their upcoming album 'Star To a Young Culture'.

The album highlight medley above gives a preview of their title song "So Bad" and "Like This". Their first single album and title song "So Bad" are set to drop on November 12 KST.

Listen to a preview of STAYC's 'Star To a Young Culture' album preview above, and watch their MV teaser here if you missed it.

 

