STAYC have revealed a preview of their upcoming album 'Star To a Young Culture'.
The album highlight medley above gives a preview of their title song "So Bad" and "Like This". Their first single album and title song "So Bad" are set to drop on November 12 KST.
Listen to a preview of STAYC's 'Star To a Young Culture' album preview above, and watch their MV teaser here if you missed it.
6
0
Posted by1 hour ago
STAYC reveal preview of 'Star To a Young Culture' in album highlight medley
STAYC have revealed a preview of their upcoming album 'Star To a Young Culture'.
0 422 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment