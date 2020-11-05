10

Woo!ah! reveal track list for 2nd single album 'Qurious'

Woo!ah! revealed the track list for their second single album 'Qurious'.

The track list below reveals "Round & Round", their title song "Bad Girl", and "I Don't Miss U". Fans can expect a concept poster on November 6 KST, more teaser images after, and their title track music video on the 24th. 'Qurious' marks Woo!ah!'s first comeback since their debut with "Woo!ah!" this past May and follow-up promotions with "Payday".

Stay tuned for updates on Woo!ah!'s second single album 'Qurious'!

