Natty has made her long-awaited debut with her first title track "Nineteen".

The famous trainee shines in her cinematic debut MV as she smiles and grooves to the pop-synth beat that is bound to have listeners grooving along. Natty has definitely come a long way since her days competing on reality shows such as 'Sixteen' and 'Idol School', and fans can't wait to see what she does next.

